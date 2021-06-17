Court remands driver for allegedly stealing 41 toilet seats

An Upper Area Court in Zuba, Abuja, on Thursday ordered that a 23-year-old driver, Tahuir , who allegedly stole 41 toilet seats  N1.3 million.

The police charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy and .

pleaded not guilty.

The judge, Alhaji Gambo Garba, adjourned the case until July 14.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr Ogada told the court that the Michael Onyebuchi of AZ-113 building market Dei-dei Abuja reported the incident the Gwagwa Police Station on May 25.

Ogada said that on May 24 the defendant and one Hamisu Shaibu, now large, were entrusted with 270 toilet seats from .

The prosecutor alleged that during police investigation and interrogation, the defendant admitted to selling the toilet seats but refused to lead the police to the buyer.

The offence, the police said, contravened  the provisions of sections 97 and 287 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

