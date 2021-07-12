Court remands driver for allegedly being in possession of ammunition

A Lagos Magistrates’ Court, Monday remanded a 22-year-old driver, Sulaimon Nureni, in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly being in possession of live .

The defendant, who resides Aboru in Ipaja area of Lagos State, is being tried for unlawful possession of firearms.

Magistrate Mrs O. A. Odubajo, who did not take the defendant’s plea, directed the prosecutor to forward the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 25 for DPP’s advice.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Olasunkanmi Adejumola, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence May 4 Meiran, Lagos State.

Adejumola said duty Meiran stopped the defendant because of the suspicious he exhibited on sighting the .

He said when his vehicle was searched, 10 rounds of beretta live was found in the car.

He said that the defendant could not give a satisfactory on how he acquired the live .

The prosecutor said that the offence violated Section 330 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria () reports that the section prescribes seven years imprisonment for unlawful possession of firearms. ()

