Court remands driver for allegedly being in possession of ammunition

A Lagos Magistrates’ Court, on Monday remanded a 22-year-old driver, Sulaimon Nureni, in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly being in possession of live ammunition.

The defendant, who resides at Aboru in Ipaja area of Lagos State, is being tried for unlawful possession of firearms.

Magistrate Mrs O. A. Odubajo, who did not take the defendant’s plea, directed the prosecutor to forward the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 25 for DPP’s advice.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Olasunkanmi Adejumola, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on May 4 at Meiran, Lagos State.

Adejumola said policemen on duty at Meiran stopped the defendant because of the suspicious attitude he exhibited on sighting the policemen.

He said when his vehicle was searched, 10 rounds of beretta live ammunition was found in the car.

He said that the defendant could not give a satisfactory account on how he acquired the live ammunition.

The prosecutor said that the offence violated Section 330 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section prescribes seven years imprisonment for unlawful possession of firearms. (NAN)

