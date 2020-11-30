Court remands commercial motorcyclist over alleged possession of pistol

A Magistrates’ Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, on Monday remanded a motorcyclist, Jimoh Taiwo, 27, at the Agodi Correctional Centre, for allegedly having in his possession, a locally made pistol.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Munirat Giwa-Babalola, who did not take the defendant’s plea, ordered that the case file be sent to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice.

Giwa-Babalola adjourned the matter till Dec. 12 for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Taiwo of Igboho town was arraigned on a two -count charge of conspiracy and unlawful possession.