Court remands commercial driver for allegedly raping woman

March 31, 2021 Favour Lashem News



 A Kaduna Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday ordered that a 30-year- commercial driver, Suleiman Auwal, be remanded in a centre for allegedly raping a 20-year- .

The charged Auwal with rape.

Magistrate Hajara Dauda, who did not take Auwal’ plea, ordered the to return the case file to the State’ of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Dauda adjourned the case untill April 19 for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp Sunday Baba told the court that Auwal who resides in Rigasa, Kaduna State,  on 12, about 3 p.m,  raped the on her way from from a .

Baba further said that when the defendant was arrested, he voluntarily confessed to the crime.

He said the contravened the provisions of Section 258 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2020 as amended. (NAN)

