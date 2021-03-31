A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday ordered that a 30-year-old commercial driver, Suleiman Auwal, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman.

The police charged Auwal with rape.

Magistrate Hajara Dauda, who did not take Auwal’s plea, ordered the police to return the case file to the State’s Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Dauda adjourned the case untill April 19 for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp Sunday Baba told the court that Auwal who resides in Rigasa, Kaduna State, on March 12, at about 3 p.m, raped the woman on her way from from a bank.

Baba further said that when the defendant was arrested, he voluntarily confessed to the crime.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 258 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2020 as amended. (NAN)

