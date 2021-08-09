Court remands Chidinma for alleged murder of Super TV CEO, Ataga

A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ in Lagos on Monday remanded a 21-year-old student, Chidinma Ojukwu and one other for days at a correctional centre for alleged murder.
Ojukwu and Adedapo Quadri, 40, are facing trial for allegedly killing the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Mr Usifo Ataga.


The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo gave the order after the Prosecutor, Mr Cyril Ajifor appealed to the to remand them to enable the police complete investigation.
Adedayo also ordered that the case file should forwarded to the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.
She adjourned the case Sept. 5 for mention.
Ajifor told the that the defendants allegedly committed the offences on June 16, at No. 19, Adewale Oshin St., Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.


Ajifor alleged that Ojukwu and Quadri, conspired to kill Ataga and stole laptop, phones and cash valued at N3.8 million.
On arraignment on Monday, the police had brought Ojukwu, Quadri and five other defendants to court.
The other five defendants are, Onoh Ojukwu, 57; Obafemi Disu, 42; Chioma Egbuchi, 28; Olutayo Abayomi, 23; and Ifeoluwa Olowu, 24.
But the magistrate ruled that the prosecution should separate the charge of Ojukwu and Quadri from the other five defendants before arraignment.


The magistrate said Ojukwu and Quadri should arraigned for conspiracy, murder and while others should rearranged for allegedly receiving stolen property, resisting public officers and attempt to pervert .
The prosecution separated the charges and appealed to the court that the other five defendants would docked before the of Monday’ sitting. (NAN)

