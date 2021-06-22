Court remands cattle nearer for stealing generator worth N150,

 A Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Tuesday ordered that a cattle rearer, Suleiman Bello, who pleaded guilty to stealing a generator set  worth 150,000 be remanded in police custody, pending sentencing.

The police charged Bello, who lives in compensation layout Gwagwalada, FCT with three counts boarding on conspiracy, trespass and .

Magistrate Yusuf Ibrahim, ordered that Bello be remanded in police custody after he pleaded guilty to  trespass and .

Ibrahim deferred the matter until June 30 sentencing.

The convict had earlier confessed to stealing one of the generator set, adding that his father promised to the generator set the complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the complainants Mrs Amaefula Blessing and Mr John Amor of compensation layout Gwagwalada, FCT, reported the matter at the on June 16.

Yakubu said that the defendant and ”one doctor”, at on April 15 and June 16 criminally trespassed into the houses of the complainant and stole one Thermocool generator valued 101,000 and one sumec generator valued 150,000.

The prosecutor said that during the convict confessed to  selling the sumec generator to unknown scavenger at the sum of 8,000.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97, 342 and 287 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

