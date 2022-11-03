Court remands carpenter for allegedly defiling minor

November 3, 2022 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



By Adebisi Fatima Sogbade

A Family Court in  Iyaganku, Ibadan, on Thursday ordered that a carpenter Ojesola  Oladokun , 25, be remanded in a correction centre for allegedly delifing a 16-year-old  girl.The police charged Oladokun alonside his younger brother, Ojeleye, 23, with defilement, conspiracy and abduction.The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Patricia Adetuyibi,  who did not take the plea of Ojesola for want in  jurisdiction ordered his remand in Abolongo correctional facility, Oyo Town.Adetuyibi , granted Ojeleye bail in the sum of N200,000  with two sureties in like sum, resident in Ibadan and must be a Landlord.She adjourned the matter until Feb. 2.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ojedokun brothers are artisans from  Alagbaa area , Igboho, Oyo State.The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Folake Ewe, told the court that Oladokun between May 13 and May 29,  defiled a 16-year-old girl.Ewe said the offence contravenes the provisions of sections of 30, 34, and 516 of the Oyo State Child Rights Law 2006.(NAN)