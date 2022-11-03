Court remands carpenter for allegedly defiling minor

By Adebisi Fatima Sogbade

A Family Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, on Thursday ordered that a carpenter Ojesola Oladokun , 25, be remanded in a correction centre for allegedly delifing a 16-year-old girl.The police charged Oladokun alonside his younger brother, Ojeleye, 23, with defilement, conspiracy and abduction.The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Patricia Adetuyibi, who did not take the plea of Ojesola for want in jurisdiction ordered his remand in Abolongo correctional facility, Oyo Town.Adetuyibi , granted Ojeleye bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum, resident in Ibadan and must be a Landlord.She adjourned the matter until Feb. 2.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ojedokun brothers are artisans from Alagbaa area , Igboho, Oyo State.The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Folake Ewe, told the court that Oladokun between May 13 and May 29, defiled a 16-year-old girl.Ewe said the offence contravenes the provisions of sections of 30, 34, and 516 of the Oyo State Child Rights Law 2006.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

