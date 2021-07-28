Court remands butcher for stealing railroad steel

July 28, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, , on Wednesday ordered that a butcher, Mordecai , who pleaded guilty to stealing railroad steel be remanded in a correctional .

The police charged with theft, contrary to Section 270 of the Penal Code Law.

Magistrate Mary Adams, gave the order, after pleaded guilty to the charge and begged for leniency.

Adams adjourned the matter July 29 for sentencing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Isah  Hassan, told the court that the defendant was arrested by a team of police men attached to the railway station, Kafanchan on July 24.

Hassan said the defendant was caught by the police men with stolen railroad steel worth N25, 000, in his bag..(NAN) 

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,