Court remands butcher for allegedly sodomising 11-year-old boy

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday ordered that a 45-year-old butcher, Adamu Abdullahi, who allegedly sodomised a 11-year-old boy, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Abdullahi, who lives in Shooting Range Kabala Doki, Kaduna with unnatural offence.

Magistrate Hajara Daudawho did not take the plea of Abdullahi, ordered the police to return the case file to the Kaduna Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Dauda adjourned that matter until Feb. 24 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Sunday Baba informed the court that Abdullahi committed the offence on Jan. 9, at his resident

.

He said that at about 3 p.m, Abdullahi lured the 11-year- old boy into his room and sodomised him.

Baba said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 209 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

