Court remands businessman for allegedly defiling his 2 daughters

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday ordered that a 36-year-old businessman, Ogochukwu Chibour, who allegedly defiled his daughters be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

The police charged Chibour, who resides in Dopemu, Agege, Lagos, with defilement.

Magistrate M.O. Tanimola, gave the order following a motion by the Prosecution Counseil, ASP Victor Eruada, that the matter be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Tanimola, who did not take the plea of Chibour, directed the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and send to the DPP for advice.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Feb. 12 for further mention.

Earlier, Eruada, told the court that Chibour committed the offence sometime in 2021 and Jan. 7 in his residence.

Eruada said Chibour defiled his daughters aged 15 and 14.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 137 and 262 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the sections prescribes life imprisonment for defilement and rape. (NAN)

