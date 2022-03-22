Court remands BRT driver for alleged rape, murder of passenger

A High Court in Lagos on Tuesday ordered that a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Andrew Ominnikoron, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The Lagos State Government charged Ominnikoron with four counts bordering on conspiracy, murder and rape.Justice Sherifat Sonaike ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Nigerian Correction Service in Ikoyi .Sonaike adjourned the case until May 9 for trial andEarlier, the Director for Public Prosecutions (DPP), Dr Jide Martins, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov.25, 2021and Feb. 26, at Lekki Conservation Centre, Lekki-Ajah Expressway and Carter bridge, Lagos.The DPP said that on Feb. 26, the defendant conspired with others still at large and killed a 22-year-old BRT passenger and threw her out of a moving bus.He said that the defendant also raped the passenger.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of sections 165, 223, 260 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.Martins said:”in view of the defendant’s plea, we will be asking for a date for trial and for the defendant to be further remanded at the correctional centre”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on March 11, a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court had remanded the defendant pending DPP’s legal advice.The magistrate had remanded him after an application for his remand was brought before the court. (NAN)

