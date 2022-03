By Adaeze Iroha

A Yaba Magistrates’ court in Lagos on Friday, ordered that a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Andrew Omininikoron, be remanded for 30 days in Ikoyi custodial centre for alleged murder and rape of 22-year-old girl, Oluwabamise Ayankole. (NAN)

