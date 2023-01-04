Court remands bricklayer over alleged sodomy

By Patience Yakubu

A Kaduna Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that a 23-year-old bricklayer, Abubakar Badamasi accused of sodomising a minor be remanded in a correctional centre.

Badamasi, who resides in Kabala Doki area of the state, os charged with unnatural offence, contrary to Section 259 of the Kaduna State Penal Code.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, who did not take the plea of Badamasi for lack of jurisdiction, ordered that he should be remanded in a correctional facility, pending legal advice.

Emmanuel who adjourned the case until Feb. 6, ordered that the case file be returned to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

The prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo told the court that the matter was reported at the office of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kabala Doki, on Dec. 22.

According to him, Badamasi lured the six-year-old into an uncompleted building in the area and sodomised him.

The prosecutor added that Badamasi gave the victim biscuits, N100 and instructed him not to tell anyone about what had transpired.

Leo further said Badamasi was arrested after the six-year-old told his mother what happened.(NAN)