Court remands bricklayer for allegedly raping 45-year-old woman

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, ordered that a 32-year-old bricklayer, Amos Jacob, be remanded in a correctional centre, for allegedly raping a 45-year-old woman.

The police charged Jacob, whose address was not provided, with rape.Magistrate Mojisola Salau, who did not take the plea of Jacob, ordered the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 25 for mention. (NAN)Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt Sodiq Adeniyi, told the court that Jacob committed the offence on Oct. 2 in Ado-Ekiti.

The Investigative Police Officer (IPO) Insp Ayodele Afolabi, in his briefing to the court, alleged that Jacob at midnight broke into the complainant’s room through the window and ordered her to take off her dress and raped her.The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 2 (2) of Ekiti State Gender Based Violence (Prohibition) Law, 2019.

He urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of the DPP. (NAN)

