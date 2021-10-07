Court remands bricklayer for allegedly raping 45-year-old woman

October 7, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, ordered  that a 32-year-old bricklayer, Amos Jacob, be remanded  a correctional centre, raping a 45-year-old woman.

The police charged Jacob, whose address was not provided, with rape. Mojisola Salau, who did not take the plea Jacob, ordered the police return the case file the Director Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 25 for mention. (NAN)Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt Sodiq Adeniyi, told the court that  Jacob committed the offence on Oct. 2 Ado-Ekiti.

The Investigative Police Officer (IPO) Insp Ayodele Afolabi, his briefing the court, alleged that Jacob at midnight broke into the complainant’ room through the window and ordered her take off her dress and raped her.The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions Section 2 (2) Ekiti State Gender Based Violence (Prohibition) Law, 2019.

He urged the court remand the defendant a correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office the DPP. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,