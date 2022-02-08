Court remands boat driver for allegedly defiling 12-year-old girl

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Tuesday ordered that a 25-year-old man, Haruna Jimoh, who defiled a 12-year-old girl be remanded in a correctional centre pending legal advice.

The police charged Jimoh, who resides in Ojo, State, with defilement

Magistrate M.O Tanimola, who did not take the plea of Jimoh, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikri Correctional Centre

.

Tanimola directed the police send the case file the state Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

She adjourned the case until March 3, for the DPP’ advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Victor Eruada, told the court that the suspect committed the offence Jan. 2, at his residence.

He defendant lure the victim his house and defiled her .

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of  Section 137 of the Criminal Law of State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the section prescribes life imprisonment for defilement. (NAN)

