Court remands barber for alleged armed robbery

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday, ordered that a 25-year-old barber, Olayinka Lamidi, be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for alleged armed robbery.

The police charged Lamidi, who resides in Ajah area of Lagos State, with conspiracy and armed robbery.

Magistrate A.S. Odusanya, who did not take the plea of Lamidi, ordered that the case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case untill July 15 for DPP advice.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp Emmanuel Ajayi,told the court that Lamidi committed the offence with some others, at large on April 2 at Sangotedo, Ajah.

Ajayi said that Lamidi seized Mrs Olayemisi Ibikunle’s shop with guns and cutlasses and carted away valuables.

He said that five cell phones worth N320,000, four Automated Teller Machines (ATM)cards, one Point of Sale(POS)machine, two Zenith Bank Plc cheque books, a bag containing document and N250,000 cash were stolen.

Ajayi said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 297 and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 297 attracts 21 years imprisonment for armed robbery.(NAN)

