Court remands apprentice for alleged defilement, murder of minor

By Adebisi Fatima Sogbade

A Family Court in Iyaganku , Ibadan on Monday ordered tha a 20iyeariold apprentice, Tosin Kolade in a correction centre for alleged defilement and murder of a 17-year-old girl.

The police charged Kolade with three counts of defilement , theft and murder.

Chief Magistrate Partricia Adetuyibi, who did not take the plea of Kolade for want in jurisdiction, ordered that he should be remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility, Oyo Town pending legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) .

She adjourned the matter until Feb. 23, 2023 for mention.

Earlier the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Folake Ewe told the court that the suspect on Sept. 17, at about 4p.m allegedly defiled a 17-year-old girl.

Ewe said the suspect allegedly committed the offence at Christ Power Evangelical Crusade International Church , Olodo area, Ibadan.

The prosecution said Kolade also stole an iPhone 6 Plus worth N120, 000 from the victim.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 34 of the Oyo State Child Right’s Law of 2006.

Ewe said its also contrary to section 383 and 316 and punishable under Section 390 (9) and 319 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000. (NAN)

