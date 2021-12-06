Court remands applicant for allegedly shooting man in groin

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that a 27-year- old unemployed man, Lekan Ayeni, who allegedly shot a man in the groin area be remanded in a Correctional Centre.

The police charged Ayeni, whose residential address was not provided, with attempted murder, robbery and unlawful possession of firearm.

Magistrate K.A. Ariyo, who did not take the plea of Ayeni, ordered that he should be remanded at the Kirikiri Custodial Centre, Lagos.

Ariyo also directed that the police to return the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 24 for mention.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp Christopher John, said Ayeni armed himself with a locally made gun with cartridges, planks, cutlasses and stones and robbed Mr Kazeem Adeoye of his Tecno phone worth N32,000.

John told the court that Ayeni committed the offence with some others who are at large on Oct. 30 at 6a.m. in Oshodi, Lagos.

He submitted that Ayeni, with the intent to kill, shot the complainant in the groin area.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 230(1)(2), 297(1)(2)(a)(b), 298(3) and 299 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...