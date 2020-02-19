Court remands applicant for allegedly killing own mother

A Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi on Wednesday, ordered that a 28-year old applicant, Dominic Adamgbe, who alleged caused the death of his mother, be remanded in a correctional facility, pending legal advice.Magistrate J.O Ayia did not take the plea of Adamgbe for want of Jurisdiction.Ayia ordered the police to return the case file to the Benue Director of Public Prosecutions.

She adjourned the matter untill April 10 for further mention.Earlier, the police prosecutor, ASP Michael Iyorondu told the court that the case was reported by Paul, Adamgbe’s brother of No 13 off Modern Market Makurdi.Iyorondu alleged that Adamgbe attacked their mother with a cutlass when she stepped in to separate the two brothers who were fighting on Jan. 28.

He said that the victim was taken to the Benue University Teaching Hospital were she was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 222 of the Penal Code Law of Benue state 2004. (NAN)