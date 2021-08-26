Court remands applicant for alledged theft, mischief

A Sharia in Kano on Thursday ordered the remand of a 20--old applicant, Bello Nura, at the Correctional centre for stealing tricycle spare parts N5,000.

The Judge, Bello Khalid, who ordered the remand of the defendant after pleading guilty the charge,  adjourned the case until Sept.10, for sentencing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Abdul Wada told the that the defendant was charged criminal and mischief.

Wada said the defendant the offence on Aug. 21, at Quarters in Hotoro area of Kano.

He said that at about 9:30p.m., the defendant stole a tricycle spare tyre from the complainant’ house, Sule Ibrahim-Halilu, at the Quarters.

He said the contravened the of Sections 133 and 363 of the Kano State Sharia Law. (NAN)

