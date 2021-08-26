Court remands applicant for alledged theft, mischief

A Sharia Court in Kano on Thursday ordered the remand of a 20-year-old applicant, Bello Nura, at the Correctional centre for stealing tricycle spare parts worth N5,000.

The Judge, Bello Khalid, who ordered the remand of the defendant after pleading guilty to the charge, adjourned the case until Sept.10, for sentencing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Abdul Wada told the court that the defendant was charged with criminal theft and mischief.

Wada said the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 21, at CBN Quarters in Hotoro area of Kano.

He said that at about 9:30p.m., the defendant stole a tricycle spare tyre from the complainant’s house, Sule Ibrahim-Halilu, at the CBN Quarters.

He said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 133 and 363 of the Kano State Sharia Law. (NAN)

