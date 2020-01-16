Court remands applicant, 22, at Kirikiri Correctional Center for alleged armed robbery.

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered the remand of an armed robbery suspect, Korede Shotunde, 22, at the Kirikiri Correctional Center.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A. O Akinde, who refused to take the defendant’s plea, ordered him to be remanded at the center until Jan. 29, to await the Director of Public Prosecution’s advice .

The defendant, an applicant, who resides at 22, Oremeji St., Ilasamaja ,Lagos is being tried for conspiracy, robbery and attempted murder.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Chekube Okeh, told the court that the offences were committed on Nov. 30, 2019 at Ilasamaja Area, Lagos.

Chekube alleged that the defendant and his other accomplices now at large, had been in the habit of terrorising the people in the area.

He also alleged that the defendants and his accomplices, threatened one Mr Taiwo Williams with cutlass and robbed him of his H.T.C android phone valued N17,000 while they also threatened to kill him if he did not cooperate with them.

The prosecutor further told the court that the defendant robbed another victim, Mr Samule Binuyo, of his Tecno and Nokia phone valued N36,000, but were apprehended at the scene of the alleged crime.

The offences according to the prosecutor, contravene Sections 230, 296 and 297 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,2015.(NAN)