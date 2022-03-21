Court remands alleged killers of Na’Allah’s son 

By Patience Yakubu

A High Court in Kaduna State on Monday ordered that the three suspected killers of the son of Sen. Bala ibn Na’allah be remanded in a correctional centre pending ruling in bail application.

The Kaduna State Government charged Bashir Mohammed, Salisu Nasiru and Suleiman Salisu with criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and culpable homicide.

Justice Amina Bello, gave the order after the Prosecution Counsel, E.J. Jatau, pleaded that the defendants be remanded.

The judge, adjourned the matter until June 8 for ruling in the bail application.

Earlier, Jatau told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Aug. 29, 2021 on the Umar Gwandu Road Kaduna.

He said that the defendants robbed Abdulkarim of his valuables including a Samsung phone, and Apple tablet, a Lexus G5-350 2013 model vehicle with chasis No. JI4CE1BLOD5003878 and stabbed him to death.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 6(b), 1(2)(a) &(b) of the Armed Robbery and Firearms(special Provision) Act Cap R11LFN 2004 and section 190 of the Kaduna State Pedal Code, 2017.

The defendants had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel to Nasiru and Salisu, Mr Kimi Abang, pleaded with the court to grant his clients bail.

Abang while moving his bail application, said he relied on his written address and the medical report issued by a Government medical practitioner, is seeking the court’s permission to admit the defendants to bail.

Abang assured the court that the defendants will not jump bail as they will provide reliable surties as would be needed. (NAN)

