Court remands Adeleke Fayose for alleged N66.5m oil fraud

By Adenike Ayodele

An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Thursday remanded an oil marketer, Adeleke Fayose, for alleged N66.5 million oil fraud.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fayose was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside his company, Brooks and Knight International Ltd.

They are standing trial on a three-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretences and stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Mojisola Dada ordered that he should be kept at Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending hearing and determination of his bail application.

She adjourned the case until Dec.19 for hearing of the bail application.

Defence counsel, Mrs Chineye Udeh, had informed the court of an application for bail of the defendant.

Also, EFCC counsel, Mr Samuel Daji, requested for a trial date.

EFCC alleges that the defendant obtained the sum of N66,5 million, property of GOSL Nig. Ltd. under false pretences.

It alleges that the defendant committed the offences on Aug. 9, 2018 and Aug.10, 2018 in Lagos.

EFCC also claims that the defendant stole the money from GOSL Nigeria Ltd.

According to the commission, the alleged offences contravene Sections 278, 285 (1)(8) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, and Section 1(3) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act of 2006. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

