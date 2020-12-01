Court remands accused in police custody

A Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, on Tuesday ordered the remand of an accused, Muhammed Kabir, in police custody pending when the latter would conclude their investigation.

Kabir is facing trial for allegedly stealing six clothing materials, known as Sheda, which worth was put at N2 million.

The Judge, Maiwada Inuwa, said he was deferring the sentence to allow the police to conclude their investigation.

Inuwa ordered that Kabir be remanded in police custody till Dec. 8 when he would be sentenced.