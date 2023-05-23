Court remands Abuja-based businessman for alleged N5m fraud

By Ugochi Ugochukwu

A Dei-Dei Area Court, Abuja, on Tuesday ordered a businessman, Saleem Iliyasu, to be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly defrauding his customer to the tune of N5 million.

The police charged Iliyasu, 28, who resides in Jabi Abuja, with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The judge, Saminu Suleiman, ordered that he be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Suleja, until June 13, after he pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogade, told the court that the complainant, Aminu Sani, reported the matter at Zuba Police Station on February 20.

Ogada said that the defendant posted a video and pictures of new naira notes via phone number 08140089778 and claimed to be dealing in the newly redesigned naira notes with an interest of N15,000.

He said the complainant gave the defendant N5 million to supply him with new naira notes but he converted the money to his personal use and refused to supply the new notes.

He told the court that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code. (NAN)