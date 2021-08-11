Court remands 8 herders for alleged kidnapping, collection of N22m ransom

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday remanded eight herders for alleged kidnapping and collection of N22 million ransom.

The defendants are: Umoru Abubakar, 28; Yakubu Samaila, 27; Mohammed Abubakar, 2; Shamsudeen Musa, 27; Suleiman Dauda, 27; Nura Musa, 27; Sanda Usman, 28; and Mustapha Samsun, 22.

The defendants, whose addresses were not known, are arraigned on a 26- count charge bordering on conspiracy, kidnapping and collection of ransom.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. O. Ogunkanmi, who did not take the plea of the defendants for lack of jurisdiction ordered the defendants to be remanded at the Abolongo Correctional Facility in Oyo Town.

Ogunkanmi held that the defendants would remain at the facility pending the receipt of a legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs).

He adjourned the matter until Sept. 27, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Sikiru Opaleye, had told the court that the defendants and others at large allegedly conspired together to commit the act of kidnaping and collection of ransom.

Opaleye told the court that on June 18, 2020, at about 4:00p.m., the eight herders allegedly entered into IFA Integrated Farm, Iroko Village on the outskirt of Ibadan and kidnapped one Adedayo Adewole.

“The herders allegedly kidnapped Adedayo while on his father’s farm for the purpose of collecting ransom.

“They demanded the sum of N50 million as ransom from Adejare Adewole but allegedly collected N5 million from him for the release of his son, Adedayo

“On Dec.9, 2019: Umoru, Yakubu, Mohammed Shamsudeen , Suleiman , Nura, Sanda and Mustapha allegedly conspired and kidnapped the duo of Timothy Olaleye and Sunday Oluwadotun from their farm at about 2:30p.m., at Adesekun Village, near Ibadan.

“The defendants allegedly collected N4 million for their release,’’ Opaleye said.

He said that the defendants also on June 18, 2020, at Quarry site in Moniya near Akinyele in Ibadan, allegedly kidnapped one Kayode Adewale and collected N1 million from Wasiu Adeyemo for his release.

” The herders while armed with guns and cutlass allegedly robbed Adewale of N154,000 when they held him hostage.

” On March 16, 2020, at Golodo Village, Badeku area, Egbeda, Ibadan, the defendants allegedly kidnapped one Abiola Olukotun ‘ f’ and Omobola Adepoju on their farm and collected N9 million before their release, ” Opaleye added.

He said that the offences contravened Section 3(1) and (2) punishable under Section 4 (1), 4(2) of the Oyo State Kidnapping (Prohibition) Law 2016, and Section 516 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2,000.

Opaleye also told the court that the offences contravened Section 1 (2 ) (a ) ( b) of the Robbery and Firearms ( Special Provisions) Act Cap RII Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004.(NAN)

