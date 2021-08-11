Court remands 8 herders for alleged kidnapping, collection of N22m ransom

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday remanded eight alleged kidnapping and collection  of  N22 million ransom.

The defendants are: Umoru Abubakar, 28; Yakubu Samaila, 27; Mohammed Abubakar, 2; Shamsudeen Musa, 27; Suleiman Dauda, 27; Nura Musa, 27; Sanda Usman, 28; and Mustapha Samsun, 22.

The defendants, whose addresses  not known, are on a 26- count charge bordering on conspiracy, kidnapping and collection of ransom.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. O.  Ogunkanmi, who did not take the plea of the defendants lack of jurisdiction ordered the defendants to be remanded at the Abolongo Facility in Oyo Town.

Ogunkanmi held that the defendants would remain at the facility pending the receipt of a legal advice from the State of Public Prosecutions (DPPs).

He adjourned the matter until Sept. 27, mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Sikiru Opaleye, had told the court that  the defendants and others at large allegedly conspired together to commit the act of kidnaping and collection of ransom.

Opaleye told the court that on June 18, 2020, at about 4:00p.m., the eight allegedly entered into IFA Integrated Farm, Iroko Village on the outskirt of Ibadan and kidnapped one Adedayo Adewole.

“The allegedly kidnapped Adedayo while on his father’s farm purpose of collecting ransom.

“They demanded the sum of N50 million as ransom from Adejare Adewole but allegedly collected N5 million from him release of his , Adedayo

“On Dec.9, 2019: Umoru, Yakubu, Mohammed Shamsudeen , Suleiman , Nura, Sanda  and Mustapha allegedly conspired and kidnapped the duo of  Timothy Olaleye  and Sunday Oluwadotun from their farm at about 2:30p.m., at Adesekun Village, near Ibadan.

“The defendants allegedly collected N4 million for their release,’’ Opaleye said.

He said that the defendants also on June 18, 2020, at Quarry  site in Moniya near  Akinyele in Ibadan, allegedly kidnapped one  Kayode Adewale and collected N1 million  from Wasiu Adeyemo for his release.

” The herders while armed  with guns and cutlass allegedly robbed Adewale of N154,000 when they held him hostage.

” On March 16, 2020, at Golodo Village, Badeku area, Egbeda, Ibadan, the defendants allegedly kidnapped one Abiola Olukotun  ‘ f’  and Omobola Adepoju on their farm and collected N9 million  before their release, ” Opaleye added.

He said that the offences contravened Section 3(1) and (2) punishable under Section 4 (1),  4(2) of the Oyo State Kidnapping (Prohibition)  Law 2016, and Section 516 of the  Code of Oyo State 2,000.

Opaleye also told the court that the offences contravened  Section 1 (2 ) (a ) ( b)  of the  Robbery and Firearms ( Special Provisions) Act Cap RII Laws of Federation of Nigeria  2004.(NAN)

