Court remands 75-year-old man for allegedly sodomising minor

July 8, 2021 Favour Lashem



 A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, ordered that a 75-year-old man, Umar Isah, allegedly sodomised a 10-year-old boy be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Isah resides in Kingshasha Road Ungwan Rimi Kaduna with unnatural offence.

The Magistrate, Hajara Dauda, did not the plea of Isah, held that  the court lacked jurisdiction entertain the .

Dauda directed the police forward the file the state Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

She adjourned the until July 13, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Sunday Baba, told the court that Isah committed the offence on July 4 at 1p.m., at his residence.

Baba said the defendant, lured the boy into his room and sodomised him.

The prosecutor added that during investigation, Isah confessed the crime.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 259 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.(NAN)

