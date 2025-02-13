Court remands 65-year-old man for allegedly defiling minor in Anambra 

The Children, Sexual and Gender-based Violence Offences Court in Awka, has remanded a 65-year-old man, Joseph Nwankwo, who allegedly defiled an eight-year-old girl.

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

The Children, Sexual and Gender-based Violence Offences Court in Awka, has remanded a 65-year-old man, Joseph Nwankwo, who allegedly defiled an eight-year-old girl.

The defendant is facing a one-count charge of defilement.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Insp. Chinyere Okechukwu, the accused, committed the offence on Dec. 28, 2024 at Ekwulobia in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra.

“The complainant who is the mother of the eight-year-old girl said her daughter complained of waist pain. She checked and discovered that her daughter’s vaginal was swollen.

“After medical examination and enquiry at the General Hospital Ekwulobia, a medical practitioner confirm that the girl had been defiled.

“The eight-year-old however, opened up and said that the defendant have been having sex with her,” she said.

Okechukwu said the offence contravened Section 130(2) (a) (b) of the Administration Criminal Justice Law 2022.

She prayed the court to remand the suspect at a Correctional facility.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs U.E. Onochie, ordered that the accused be remanded at the Awka Correctional facility pending advice by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions(DPP).

Onochie adjourned the case until March. 12, for report of compliance. (NAN)