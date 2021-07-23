Court remands 6 over alleged theft of train parts

 A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, has ordered remand of six accused persons in correctional over alleged theft of two aluminium train barrels.


police arraigned accused, Marvis Auta, Freeman Christian, Augustine Sam, Henry Emmanuel, Emmanuel Aniya and Kefas Samson, on a three-count charge of conspiracy, trespass and theft.
Prosecutor, Insp. Isah Hassan told court that Jonathan Daniel, a security guard with Nigeria Railway , Kafanchan, the matter at the police station on July 18.
Hassan said the accused trespassed into the Nigeria Railway compound in Kafanchan and made away with two aluminium train barrels.
According , the offences were contrary Sections 58, 327 and 270 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.


When the charges were read the accused, they all pleaded not guilty.
The prosecutor thereafter prayed the court for an adjournment enable call witnesses prove the against the accused.

The Magistrate, Michael Bawa, adjourned the matter July 27 for further mention. (NAN)

