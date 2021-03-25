An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Ibadan on Thursday ordered that six men be remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility in Oyo town for alleged arson and theft.

The police charged Rasheed Sikiru ,28; Rasheed Afeez, 37; Muritala Kowiyu, 21;, Joshua Koffi, 25; Olubodun Ridwan, 25, and Sodiq Adesina with six counts bordering on conspiracy , arson and stealing.

Chief Magistrate, Mr Olaide Hamzat , did not take the plea of the defendants for lack of jurisdiction on the case.

Hamzat ordered the police to return the case file to office of the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter untill May 20, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp Opeyemi Olagunju alleged that the suspects on March 14, at Ogbooro, Saki, allegedly set fire to five houses and caused damage worth N46.5 million.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 443, 516 (A) and 390(3) of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.(NAN)

