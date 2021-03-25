Court remands 6 men for alleged arson, theft

 An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, sitting at on Thursday  ordered that six men be remanded   Abolongo Correctional facility Oyo town arson and theft.

The police Rasheed Sikiru ,28; Rasheed Afeez, 37; Muritala Kowiyu, 21;, Joshua Koffi, 25; Olubodun Ridwan, 25, and Sodiq Adesina with six counts bordering on conspiracy ,  arson and stealing.

Chief Magistrate, Mr  Olaide Hamzat , did not take the plea the defendants for lack jurisdiction on the case.

Hamzat ordered the police to return the case file to office the Oyo State Directorate Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter untill May 20, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp Opeyemi Olagunju alleged that the suspects on March 14,   at Ogbooro, Saki,  allegedly set fire  to  five houses and caused damage worth N46.5 million.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions sections 443,  516 (A) and 390(3) the Criminal Code Oyo State 2000.()

