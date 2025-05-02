Court remands 6 men docked over alleged breach of peace, unlawful gathering

A Grade A Customary Court at Mapo in Ibadan has remanded six men standing trial for alleged breach of public peace, following their inability to meet their bail conditions.

By Olawale Akinremi

A Grade A Customary Court at Mapo in Ibadan has remanded six men standing trial for alleged breach of public peace, following their inability to meet their bail conditions.

The defendants are; Ismail Oladipupo, Ridwan Raji, Biodun Gbadamosi, Usman Mohammed, Samuel Olowu and Sunday Akande.

Due to their inability to meet bail, the Court President, Mrs S.M. Akintayo, ordered that the six defendants be remanded in Abolongo Correctional Centre in Oyo.

Akintayo had admitted each of the defendants to N200,000 bail after they all pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful gathering and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace.

The court also ordered that the defendants should provide two reliable sureties, one of whom must be a community leader.

However, the six men could not meet the bail conditions and therefore were remanded at the Abolongo Correctional Centre in Oyo town.

Akintayo subsequently adjourned the suit until June 24 for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Ayodele Ayeni, had told the court that the defendants committed the offences on April 14, at 12:45 a.m., at Agbaje Market, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Ayeni said that the defendants were arrested after they were caught using various dangerous objects such as cutlasses, broken bottles and stones, daring anybody to confront them.

According to him, the six men by their actions allegedly caused apprehension and fear in the entire community.

He stated that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 516, 416 and 249 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 vol. II Law of Oyo State 2000. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)