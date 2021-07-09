Court remands 6 applicants for alleged possession of firearms, unlawful assembly

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, on Friday remanded six unemployed men in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for alleged possession of firearms and belonging to an unlawful society.

The defendants are Segun Okekunle, 26; Adewale Ogunade, 30; Lekan Rasaq, 26; Kingsley Imoke, 21; Hammed Salami, 35 and Sunday Ogbemudia, 36.

The Magistrate, Mrs K.A. Ariyo, who did not take their pleas ordered that the case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Ariyo adjourned the case until July 31 for mention.

The police had charged the defendants on three-count charge of unlawful possession of firearms, conspiracy and unlawful assembly.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Christopher John, said the defendants committed the offences on June 13 at 10.00 a.m. at House 2 Hotel, Morogbo, Lagos.

John said the police caught the defendants with a locally made gun, two live cartridges and an exe, which they could not give any satisfactory account of.

He said the defendants also belonged to an unlawful society known as ‘Aiye Confraternity.’

John said the offences contravined Sections 2 of Unlawful Society and Cultism Law of Lagos, 2021 and also Sections 312 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015. (NAN)

