Court remands 6 applicants for alleged possession of firearms, unlawful assembly

July 9, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, remanded six unemployed men in Kirikiri of firearms and belonging to an society.

The defendants are Segun Okekunle, 26; Adewale Ogunade, 30; Lekan Rasaq, 26; Kingsley Imoke, 21; Hammed , 35 and Ogbemudia, 36.

The Magistrate, Mrs K.A. Ariyo, who did not take their pleas ordered that the case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Ariyo adjourned the case until July 31 for mention.

The police had the defendants on three-count charge of of firearms, conspiracy and assembly.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Christopher John, said the defendants the offences on June 13 at 10.00 a.m. at House 2 Hotel, Morogbo, Lagos.

John said the police caught the defendants with  a locally made gun, two cartridges and an exe, which they could not any satisfactory account of.

said the defendants also belonged to an unlawful society known as ‘Aiye Confraternity.’

John said the offences contravined Sections 2 of Unlawful Society and Cultism Law of Lagos, 2021 and also Sections 312 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015. (NAN)

