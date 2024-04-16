Court remands 5 over alleged armed robbery

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court Ibadan, on Tuesday remanded five men in a correctional facility over alleged armed robbery.

The defendants, Abiodun Solomon, 24; Abdulahi Alejolowo, 26; Emmanuel Ayobami, 31; Kazeem Saka, 37 and Taofeek Lawal, 35, whose addresses were not given, are being charged with conspiracy and armed robbery.

The Prosecutor, Insp Olalekan Adegbite told the court that the defendants committed the offence at about 2.00a.m on Jan. 8 at the Olode area of Ibadan.

Adegbite stated that the defendants attacked residents of the area with arms and robbed them of their cell phones and other items.

”They were armed with guns and other weapons, they attacked and robbed residents of their cell phones, jewelry, electrical gadgets, cash and other valuables,” he said.

Adegbite said the offences contravened Sections 6(B) and 1(2) of the Robbery and Firearms Laws of Nigeria, 2004.

The Magistrate, Mrs Oluwabusayo Osho did not take the plea of the defendants for lack of jurisdiction.

She ordered the return of the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

Osho thereafter adjourned the case until April 29 for mention.(NAN)

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko