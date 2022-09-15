Court remands 4 men for alleged kidnapping

By Onyeje Abutu-Joel

A Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered the remand of four businessmen, Sevza Abende, Godswill Luck, Ogar Lifu and Ogili Sule, at the Correctional Services Centre, Makurdi, for allegedly kidnapping one Alhaji Isa Ossai.

The businessmen, who live at different addresses in PortHarcourt, Rivers, are being tried on charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping and acts of terrorism.The magistrate, Mr Vincent Kor, who did not take the plea of the defendants for want of jurisdiction, ordered their remand in a correctional centre and adjourned the matter until Oct. 11 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Godwin Ato, told the court that the case was received at the State Crimina Investigation Department, Makurdi on July 25, via a letter dated same July 25.Ato alleged that a dreaded armed syndicate invaded the complainant’s residence at No. 80, Orshikur Street, Gboko Local Government Area of Benue, and robbed him of three cellphones and undisclosed amount of money.He told the court that the armed men allegedly kidnapped the victim, using his Toyota Picnic with registration number MKD 63 FV,as a get away vehicle to an unknown destination.

Ato alleged that the defendants, who held their vicim captive for three days, only released him after collecting a ransom of N2 million.The prosecutor told the court that the defendants voluntarily confessed to have masterminded and carried out the attack and kidnap cases along with their accomplices now at large.According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene the provisions of Sections 6(b)(1)(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Act, 2004 and 3(2) and 4(2) of the Hostage Taking, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities Prohibition Laws of Benue, 2017.(NAN)

