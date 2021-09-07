Court remands 4 herdsmen for alleged abduction

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan ordered that four be remanded in a correctional centre for alleged kidnapping.The charged Ibrahim Ahmadu, 20,  Abubakar Siddi, 25, Mohammadu Dariya ,28, and Shehu Usman , 23 with conspiracy, kidnapping and demanding ransom.Chief Olaide Hamzat, did not take plea of the suspects due to of jurisdiction.

Hamzat ordered that the suspects be remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility, Oyo, Town.Hamzat also directed the return the case file the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).He adjourned the matter until Oct. 25, for mention.The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Opeyemi Olagunju, told the court that the suspects and others at on July 7, at about 1 a.m.  kidnapped Abubakar Shehu from  his father’s camp for the purpose of collecting ransom.

He said the suspects demanded N30 million ransom from the victims father, Shehu Umaru.The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of section 3  (1) (2) and punishable under section 4 (2), 10 of the Oyo State Kidnapping ( Prohibition ) 2016. (NAN)

