Court remands 38-year-old man over alleged cultism, armed robbery

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Friday remanded a 38-year-old man, Tope Ibitoye, in prison for alleged cultism and armed robbery.

The defendant was charged with conspiracy, armed robbery, cultism, assault and possession of unlawful weapon.

The prosecutor, Insp Adesina Elijah, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Oct. 17, at about 4.00a.m., along Ede Road, Ile-Ife.

Elijah said that the defendant conspired with others now at large, robbed one Ayonote Leonard and disposed him of N100,000 at gun point.

The prosecutor said that the defendant also assaulted Leonard leading to injury in his lower lips.

According to him, the defendant belongs to an unlawful group known as Eiye Confraternity.

The prosecutor said that the defendant was found in possession of dangerous weapons such as axe and gun in the public with the aim of causing fear and terror in the neighbourhood.

He said the offences contravened Sections 63, 64, 80, 355, 402 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The magistrate, Mrs Kikelomo Adebayo, who refused to grant the defendant bail, ordered that he should be remanded in Ile-Ife Correctional centre.

Adebayo adjourned the case until Nov. 10, for hearing. (NAN)

