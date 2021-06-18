Court remands 37-year-old man for peddling 250g of cannabis

A Federal High Court on Friday ordered that a 37-year-p;d man, Gbenga Ojo, pleaded peddling 250g of cannabis, be remanded in a , pending sentencing.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) charged Ojo unlawful dealing in Narcotics.

Justice Uche Agomoh, ordered that Ojo be remanded in Agodi Correctional facility, after he pleaded  the  charge.

The judge subsequently adjourned the suit June 22 for presentation of facts and judgment.

Earlier, NDLEA Counsel, Mr Raphael Himinkaiye told the court that the defendant was apprehended following a tip-off from concerned members of the community.

Himinkaiye added that Ojo the crime on March 26 at about  2p.m. within the premises of ” Bar and Restaurant” in Bodija area in Ibadan.

The prosecutor said that Ojo was  arrested and a bag containing 250g of  illicit substance, suspected be cannabis.

The offence, he said, contravened  the provisions of Section 11 ( ) of the NDLEA Act Cap n30 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004. ()

