A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a 30-year-old man, Lukman Moses, who allegedly defiled a seven-year-old girl be remanded in a correctional facility pending legal advice.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, did not take the plea of Moses, but ordered the police to duplicate and send the case file to the Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecution, for legal advice.

Emmanuel adjourned the case till April 7, for mention

.

The defendant, who resides at Sabon Tasha, Kaduna, was arraigned on a count charge of defilement.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in his residence on Feb. 25.

Leo alleged that on the same date at about 5 p.m. the defendant lured the victim to his house and defiled her.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 261 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.(NAN)

