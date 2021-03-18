Court remands 30-year-old man for allegedly defiling 7-year-old girl

A Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a 30-year-old man, Lukman Moses, who allegedly defiled a seven-year-old girl remanded a correctional facility pending legal advice.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, did not take the plea of Moses, but ordered the police to duplicate and send the case file to the State Director of Public , for legal advice.

Emmanuel adjourned the case till April 7, for mention

.

The defendant, who resides at Sabon Tasha, , on a count of defilement.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence residence on Feb. 25.

Leo alleged that on the same date at about 5 p.m. the defendant lured the victim to house and defiled her.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 261 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.(NAN)

