Court remands 3 over alleged burglary, stealing

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday, ordered the remand of Babatunde Ayo, 24; Adubi Timileyin, 18 and John Daniel, 20 in the correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti over alleged burglary and stealing.

The defendants, of unknown addresses, are facing a two-count charge of burglary and stealing.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Nov. 8 at about 1:00 pm. at Ile Aanu quarters, behind new CBN building in Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale said that the defendants broke into the apartment of one Mr Adeleye Alaba and stole cash sum of N170,000, cloths, valued at N25,000, five live turkey, valued at N200,000 and foodstuff, valued at N10,000

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 411(2) and 390 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr Emmanuel Afolayan, urged the court to grant the defendants bail, with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The prosecutor, however, opposed the bail application, saying that the defendants were caught at the scene of the crime and might jump bail, if granted.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Saka Afunso, ordered the remand of the defendants in the correctional centre, pending issuance of legal advice.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till Dec.13, for mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...