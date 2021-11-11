Court remands 3 over alleged burglary, stealing

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday, ordered remand of Babatunde Ayo, 24; Adubi Timileyin, 18 and John Daniel, 20 in correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti over alleged burglary and stealing.

defendants, of unknown addresses, are facing a two-count charge of burglary and stealing.

Police Prosecutor, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, told court that defendants committed the offences on Nov. 8 at about 1:00 pm. at Ile Aanu quarters, behind new CBN building in Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale said that defendants broke into apartment of one Mr Adeleye Alaba and stole cash sum of N170,000,  cloths, valued at N25,000, five live turkey, valued at N200,000 and foodstuff, valued at N10,000

According to him, offences contravene Sections 411(2) and 390 of Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

prosecutor asked court for adjournment to enable him study case file and his witnesses.

defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to charges preferred against them.

Counsel to defendants, Mr Emmanuel Afolayan, urged court to grant defendants bail, with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The prosecutor, however, opposed the bail application, saying that the defendants were caught at the scene of the crime and might jump bail, if granted.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Saka Afunso, ordered the remand of the defendants in the correctional centre, pending issuance of advice.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till Dec.13, for mention. (NAN)

