Court remands 3 over alleged armed robbery, receipt of stolen property

Justice Peter Kekemeke of an FCT High Court, Nyanya, on Monday remanded three men over allegations of armed robbery and receipt of stolen property levelled against them.

The three men are Julius Joshua, Joshua Roberts and Abubakar Ibrahim all of New Nyanya, Nasarawa State.

Kekemeke ordered their remand after the three-court-charge was read to the defendants who however pleaded not guilty.

The judge later adjourned hearing of the matter until Nov. 10.

Earlier, the Police prosecutor, S. I Nwachinaemere, told the court that Joshua and Roberts conspired with others at large to commit armed robbery.

He alleged that the duo and others at large on Oct. 19, 2019 were armed with pump action gun and other dangerous weapons and robbed Zakari Saad of Karu, FCT, of some belongings.

The prosecutor alleged that the items stolen were a Toyota Corolla XLE car, a Samsung phone and other items as well as N125, 000 cash.

Nwachinaemere further alleged that the third defendant, Ibrahim, on Oct. 21, 2019 received the stolen property.

The prosecutor informed the court that the car was later recovered from one Bunu Ahmed in Yola, Adamawa.

He added that the offences were punishable under Sections 1 (a)(b)(c), 5 and 6 of Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act, 2004. (NAN)

