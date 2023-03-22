Court remands 3 men over alleged kidnapping, murder

Funmilayo Okunade

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded three men in a correctional facility for allegedly kidnaping and killing an 82-year-old man, Michael Obasuyi.

Sunday Obasuyi, 42; Akinniyi Ojo, 51 and Bobade Sunday, 51, are being charged with conspiracy, kidnapping and murder.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that Obasuyi conspired with Ojo and Sunday to kidnap and kill his father, Michael Obasuyi.

The prosecutor said that Obasuyi sold his father to Sunday, a herbalist for N1.8 million.

He said that the defendants committed the offence at about 11.a.m. on Feb. 1 in Agbado-Ekiti.

”They murdered the man and buried his body in the bush. Police discovered the remains after three weeks,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 280, 279 and 234 of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

He urged the court to remand the defendants in a correctional centre, pending the legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

No plea was taken from the defendants.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Bankole Oluwasanmi remanded them in a correctional centre and ordered that the case file be sent to the DPP for advice.

He adjourned the case to April 24 for mention.(NAN)