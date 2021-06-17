Court remands 3 men in custody for alleged murder

Three men, Okiki Raji, 21, ThankGod Okelia, 20 and Seun Ademakin, 27, suspected to be members of Eiye confraternity, were on Thursday remanded in a correctional centre, for alleged murder.

The trio were remanded by a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and murder, preferred against them by the police.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Abraham Fadipe, told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offences on Feb. 20, at Gbara Market, Ajah area of Lagos.

The prosecutor said that the defendants engaged in disorderly and indecent manner which threatened the Gbara neighbourhood.

Fadipe said the defendants armed with pistol, cutlasses, axes and other dangerous weapons, killed two young men, one Kevin and one Moses.

He said the offences committed contravened Sections 223 and 411, of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants plea was not taken.

However, the Magistrate, Mr Paul Ademola, remanded them in a correctional centre.

Ademola ordered that the file of the defendants be duplicated and sent to the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advise.

He, however, adjourned the case till Aug. 30, for DPP’s legal advise. (NAN)