Court remands 3 men for allegedly stealing 7 refrigerators

June 21, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



) An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that three men who allegedly stole seven refrigerators N1.4million at gun point, be remanded in a centre.

The charged Ezekiel Egbe, Chigbo Nweke and Chikodi Okaja with and .

Magistrate S.K. Ariyo, who did take the plea of the suspects, ordered that they should be kept in Kirikiri Centre, Lagos.

Ariyo ordered the to return the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public prosecutions for legal advice.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Aug. 3 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp Christopher John told the court that the suspects committed the offence with others at large, on April 20 about 9.30 p.m. on Toyota Bus Stop,Oshodi -mile 2 Expressway, Lagos.

John said the suspects, armed with sticks, cutlasses, gun and other offensive weapons, robbed Mr Cyril Chukwu of seven refrigerators  N1.4 million, property of SIMS Nig. Ltd.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 297(1)(2)(a)(b) and 299 of the Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (NAN).

