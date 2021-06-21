Court remands 3 men for allegedly stealing 7 refrigerators

) An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that three men who allegedly stole seven refrigerators worth N1.4million at gun point, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Ezekiel Egbe, Chigbo Nweke and Chikodi Okaja with conspiracy and armed robbery.

Magistrate S.K. Ariyo, who did not take the plea of the suspects, ordered that they should be kept in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos.

Ariyo ordered the police to return the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public prosecutions for legal advice.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Aug. 3 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp Christopher John told the court that the suspects committed the offence with others at large, on April 20 about 9.30 p.m. on Toyota Bus Stop,Oshodi -mile 2 Expressway, Lagos.

John said the suspects, armed with sticks, cutlasses, gun and other offensive weapons, robbed Mr Cyril Chukwu of seven refrigerators worth N1.4 million, property of SIMS Nig. Ltd.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 297(1)(2)(a)(b) and 299 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (NAN).

