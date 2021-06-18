Court remands 3 men for alleged cultism

June 18, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Judiciary, News, Project 0



An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded three men – Oluwatobiloba Ikuologbon, Faruq Muibi and Joseph Joshua –   for belonging to a secret cult.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.O. Fajana, who did not take the pleas of the defendants, ordered that they should be kept at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, .

She directed that  the case file should be sent to the state director of public prosecutions  for advice.

Falana adjourned the case until July 19 for mention.

Ikuologbon, 25; Muibi, 21, and Joshua, 23, are facing a -count charge of and unlawful assembly.

The prosecutor, Insp. Kenrich Nomayo, had told the court that the defendants committed the offences with others still at large on May 8 at Iponri, .

Nomayo said that the defendants belonged and managed  an unlawful society known as ‘Eiye Confraternity, in contravention of Section 2 (3) (a)(b)(d)(e) and 411 of the Criminal  Law of  , 2015. ()

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,