Court remands 3 men for alleged cultism

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded three men – Oluwatobiloba Ikuologbon, Faruq Muibi and Joseph Joshua – for allegedly belonging to a secret cult.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.O. Fajana, who did not take the pleas of the defendants, ordered that they should be kept at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos.

She directed that the case file should be sent to the state director of public prosecutions for advice.

Falana adjourned the case until July 19 for mention.

Ikuologbon, 25; Muibi, 21, and Joshua, 23, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful assembly.

The prosecutor, Insp. Kenrich Nomayo, had told the court that the defendants committed the offences with others still at large on May 8 at Iponri, Lagos.

Nomayo said that the defendants belonged and managed an unlawful society known as ‘Eiye Confraternity, in contravention of Section 2 (3) (a)(b)(d)(e) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015. (NAN)

