Court remands 3 men for alleged culpable homicide

December 14, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun ordered that three men be remanded in police custody for alleged culpable homicide.The police Saheed Dada,42, Bankole Francis,28 and Damilare Adekanbi, 27,whose addresses were provided with conspiracy and murder.

Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi did the pleas of Dada, Francis and Adekanbi for want in jurisdiction.Adeyemi ordered that the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Feb.11,2022 for mentionEarlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the suspects and others, at large, committed the on Nov. 17 at about 5 p.m. in Onibuku area of Ota.He said that the suspects and their accomplices shot and killed one Monday Ereduwa, 44.

The prosecutor said that the contravened the provisions of sections (319) and (324) of the Criminal Code,Laws of Ogun, 2006. (NAN)

Tags: , , , ,