Court remands 3 men for alleged culpable homicide

An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Tuesday ordered that three men be remanded in police custody for alleged culpable homicide.The police charged Saheed Dada,42, Bankole Francis,28 and Damilare Adekanbi, 27,whose addresses were not provided with conspiracy and murder.

Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi did not the pleas of Dada, Francis and Adekanbi for want in jurisdiction.Adeyemi ordered that the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Feb.11,2022 for mentionEarlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the suspects and others, at large, committed the offence on Nov. 17 at about 5 p.m. in Onibuku area of Ota.He said that the suspects and their accomplices shot and killed one Monday Ereduwa, 44.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections (319) and (324) of the Criminal Code,Laws of Ogun, 2006. (NAN)

