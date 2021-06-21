Court remands 3 men for alleged armed robbery

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court ordered that three men remanded in a correctional centre alleged , pending legal advice.

The police charged Yusuf Husaini, 23; Ibrahim Yakubu, 31 and Muktar Suleiman, 25,with three counts  bordering and unlawful possession firearms.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs .O. Fajana, who did not take the plea the suspects, ordered that they should kept at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos.

She directed that the case file should sent to the state Director Public Prosecutor (DPP) legal advice.

Fajana adjourned the case until July 19 mention.

Earlier, the prosecution Counsel, Insp Kenrich Nomayo  told the court that the suspects committed the offence with others at large, April 13 at about 2 a.m. at Idumota Market, Lagos Island.

Nomayo said the suspects had in their possession a locally made gun and two cutlasses.

He also submitted that they arrested with  one big suitcase containing men’s boxers, one sack of men T-shirts, one sack of nylon, one sack of women shoes, one gateway laptop, wrist watch, phones, necklaces and one ash bag containing a bunch of car keys suspected to be stolen.

The offemce, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 299 and 330 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. ()

