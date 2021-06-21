Court remands 3 men for alleged armed robbery

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that three men be remanded in a correctional centre for alleged armed robbery, pending legal advice.

The police charged Yusuf Husaini, 23; Ibrahim Yakubu, 31 and Muktar Suleiman, 25,with three counts bordering on armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.O. Fajana, who did not take the plea of the suspects, ordered that they should be kept at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos.

She directed that the case file should be sent to the state Director of Public Prosecutor (DPP) for legal advice.

Fajana adjourned the case until July 19 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution Counsel, Insp Kenrich Nomayo told the court that the suspects committed the offence with others at large, on April 13 at about 2 a.m. at Idumota Market, Lagos Island.

Nomayo said the suspects had in their possession a locally made gun and two cutlasses.

He also submitted that they arrested with one big suitcase containing men’s boxers, one sack of men T-shirts, one sack of nylon, one sack of women shoes, one gateway laptop, wrist watch, phones, necklaces and one ash bag containing a bunch of car keys suspected to be stolen.

The offemce, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 299 and 330 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

