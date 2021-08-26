Court remands 3 for belonging to unlawful society in Benue

 A Makurdi Magistrates’ Court 3 on Thursday, remanded three persons at Federal Centre for criminal conspiracy and membership of unlawful society, to wit, cultism.

Magistrate, Ms Adah Odeh, ordered that all accused be remanded at Centre pending determination of case.

Prosecutor, Insp Rachel Mchiave, told court that case was received at the DZ Section SCID Makurdi through letter NO. CJ:4161/BNS/JTF/OPZ/VOL.1/439 on August 1.

Mchiave stated that men of Operation Zenda JTF led by ASP Usman Danlami while on surveillance patrol on Aug. 1, within Makurdi town, acted on a tip off and stormed one hideout around Welfare area in Makurdi where   accused persons were arrested.

She said that suspects are  Raphael Torna, 33,  known as Chemical, Terungwa Agulebe, 42, known as Don Wany, and Benedict Shakpende, 28, all of various addresses in Makurdi.

Mchiave said one axe was recovered from suspects during arrest.

She said that investigation was ongoing into matter and requested Court for time to complete it.

She said that all the accused had confessed to belonging to the Black Axe confraternity terrorising Makurdi town.

The prosecutor said the act contravened section 97 of the Penal Code of Benue State, 2004 and 11(2) of the Abduction, Hostage taking, kidnapping, secret cult and Similar Activities Prohibition Law.

No plea was, however, taken for of jurisdiction when the case came for mention.

The Magistrate then adjourned the case to Oct. 12,  for further mention.

(NAN) 

