Court remands 3 farmers for alleged terrorism in Benue

By Onyeje Abutu-Joel

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi on Thursday remanded three farmers at the Correctional Service Centre, Makurdi for allegedly trading in dangerous weapons and terrorising Benue people.

The farmers, Terhide Iordye, Emmanuel Kuhwa and Titus Ikyor who are of various addresses in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue, were charged with criminal conspiracy, acts of terrorism and being in possession of offensive weapons.

Chief Magistrate Vincent Kor did not take the plea of the suspects for want of jurisdiction.

Kor adjourned the matter until Sept. 13, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Godwin Ato, told the court that on July 4, the case was received at the State CID, Makurdi through signal from Operation Zenda Joint Task Force led by Insp. Shimave Ukooli.

He said the team reported that on July 4, they intercepted a syndicate of illicit arms and ammunition dealer in a commercial bus at Ugbema Junction while on stop and search duty at Durah Bridge along Gboko/Ugbema road in Buruku Local Government Area of Benue.

“They reported further that when they stopped the bus and searched the passengers, they found Iordye in possession of a cache of 180 rounds of 7.62×39mm live ammunition of AK-47 rifle wrapped in packets.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of the other two suspects who were also in possession of 120 rounds of ammunition which they planned to sell to a notorious/vicious gang of unknown gunmen terrorising Benue and environs,’’ Ato said.

He added that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 6(b) of the Armed Robbery and Firearms Act, 2004.

The offence also contravened Section, 4(2) of the abduction, hostage-taking, kidnapping and similar activities prohibition laws of Benue, 2017 and 3(1) of the Armed Robbery and Firearms act, 2004, he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

