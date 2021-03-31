Court remands 26-year-old man over alleged forgery

March 31, 2021 Favour Lashem



A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Wednesday remanded one Umar Bello in a correctional centre until May 3 when he would be sentenced.

The Chief Magistrate, Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti, gave the order when Bello pleaded guilty to a case of forgery.

The defendant a staff of the state-owned of Science and Technology, Kano.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Mr Asma’u Ado told the court of the reported the case against Bello at Wudil Police Division on March 23.

Ado on date the defendant allegedly forged a registration for one Abubakar Dahiru and collected the sum of N72,000 from him.

He also defendant forged a hostel registration for one Usman Kabiru and collected the sum of N36,000 from Kabiru.

The prosecutor said offence contravened Section 363 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

