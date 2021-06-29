Court remands 23-year-old man for armed robbery

A Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi, on Tuesday ordered that a 23-year-man, Ternege David, be remanded in a correctional centre for armed robbery.

The police charged David, who resides in Makurdi with criminal conspiracy, house breaking and armed robbery.

Magistrate Erdoo Ter did not take the plea of David, for want of jurisdiction.

She then ordered the police to return the case file to the Benue Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Ter adjourned the case untill July 13, 2021 for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Sgt Regina Ishaya told the court the complainant, Obodozie Chijioke, the Manager of Tonimas filling station filed a petition through the Commissioner of Police Benue on June 6.

She said that Chijioke alleged that on May 3, his office was broken into and N81,000 was stolen from from his office cabinet.

Ishaya also said that on June 18, N18,000 got missing again from his office.

The prosecution said that the petitioner further said on June 5, he received a call from his brother Anthony, informing him that two armed men dressed in Army Camouflage, broke into the supervisor’s office and stole N1,359 and two Itel smart phones at gunpoint.

During police investigation, she said, David was arrested and he confessed to the crime and mentioned one Edward ,AKA ‘ Speedo’ and Paul Agber who are now at large as his accomplice.

Ishaya said N70,000 was recovered from David.

She said investigation was still ongoing and prayed for an adjournment.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97, 356 and 288 of the Penal Code Law of Benue and 6(b) and 1(1)(2) (a)(b) of the robbery and firearms special provision Act 2004. (NAN)

